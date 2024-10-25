A B-52H Stratofortress Bomber from the 2nd Bomb Wing, Barksdale Air Force Base, La., lands at Chennault International Airport in Lake Charles, La., in preparation for Global Thunder 25, Oct. 24, 2024. Landing at Chennault International Airport allows aircrew to practice vital skills in an unfamiliar, non-military environment, demonstrating their adaptability in scenarios where traditional support may be limited. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Seth Watson)
|Date Taken:
|10.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.29.2024 16:10
|Photo ID:
|8724635
|VIRIN:
|241024-F-KW266-1012
|Resolution:
|6229x4153
|Size:
|13 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Barksdale conducts exercise Global Thunder at Chennault Airport [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Seth Watson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.