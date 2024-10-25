Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Barksdale conducts exercise Global Thunder at Chennault Airport [Image 1 of 3]

    Barksdale conducts exercise Global Thunder at Chennault Airport

    UNITED STATES

    10.24.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Seth Watson 

    2nd Bomb Wing

    A B-52H Stratofortress Bomber from the 2nd Bomb Wing, Barksdale Air Force Base, La., lands at Chennault International Airport in Lake Charles, La., in preparation for Global Thunder 25, Oct. 24, 2024. Landing at Chennault International Airport allows aircrew to practice vital skills in an unfamiliar, non-military environment, demonstrating their adaptability in scenarios where traditional support may be limited. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Seth Watson)

    Date Taken: 10.24.2024
    Date Posted: 10.29.2024 16:10
    Barksdale
    96th Bomb Squadron
    2nd Bomb Wing
    Global Thunder
    Chennault

