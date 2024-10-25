Barksdale conducts exercise Global Thunder at Chennault Airport

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A B-52H Stratofortress Bomber from the 2nd Bomb Wing, Barksdale Air Force Base, La., lands at Chennault International Airport in Lake Charles, La., in preparation for Global Thunder 25, Oct. 24, 2024. Landing at Chennault International Airport allows aircrew to practice vital skills in an unfamiliar, non-military environment, demonstrating their adaptability in scenarios where traditional support may be limited. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Seth Watson)