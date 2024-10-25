Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Engineers reinforce regional security with support to U.S. Army Garrison Black Sea in NATO’s Eastern Flank [Image 6 of 6]

    Army Engineers reinforce regional security with support to U.S. Army Garrison Black Sea in NATO’s Eastern Flank

    NOVO SELO, BULGARIA

    08.06.2024

    Photo by Alfredo Barraza 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Europe District

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Europe District Local National Project Engineers Plamen Marinov discusses projects at the Novo Selo Training Area in Bulgaria with Europe District Commander Col. Dan Kent and other project teammates August 6, 2024. Europe District manages a roughly $10 million construction program in support of U.S. Army Garrison Black Sea at NSTA. (U.S. Army photo by Alfredo Barraza)

    Date Taken: 08.06.2024
    Date Posted: 10.29.2024 09:48
    Photo ID: 8723354
    VIRIN: 240806-A-GH914-1115
    Location: NOVO SELO, BG
