Army Engineers reinforce regional security with support to U.S. Army Garrison Black Sea in NATO’s Eastern Flank

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Europe District Local National Project Engineers Plamen Marinov discusses projects at the Novo Selo Training Area in Bulgaria with Europe District Commander Col. Dan Kent and other project teammates August 6, 2024. Europe District manages a roughly $10 million construction program in support of U.S. Army Garrison Black Sea at NSTA. (U.S. Army photo by Alfredo Barraza)