Army Engineers reinforce regional security with support to U.S. Army Garrison Black Sea in NATO’s Eastern Flank

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Europe District Commander Col. Dan Kent, U.S. Army Support Group Black Sea then Commander Col. Kesler Weaver and Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base Commander Romanian Air Force Col. Nicolae Cretu sit together during a ribbon cutting ceremony for the MK Cargo Apron at MK Air Base, Romania, August 7, 2024. The new cargo pad will support fixed wing and rotary wing aircraft and is part of more than $100 million in projects on MK Air Base being managed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. (U.S. Army photo by Alfredo Barraza)