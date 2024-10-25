Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Engineers reinforce regional security with support to U.S. Army Garrison Black Sea in NATO’s Eastern Flank [Image 3 of 6]

    Army Engineers reinforce regional security with support to U.S. Army Garrison Black Sea in NATO’s Eastern Flank

    MK AIR BASE, ROMANIA

    08.09.2024

    Photo by Alfredo Barraza 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Europe District

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Europe District Project Manager Gilbert Huff, Europe District Commander Col. Dan Kent and Europe District Local National Project Engineer Cristi Ionescu check out ongoing barracks renovation work at Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base, Romania August 9, 2024. The barracks renovation is part of more than $100 million in projects on MK Air Base being managed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. (U.S. Army photo by Alfredo Barraza)

    This work, Army Engineers reinforce regional security with support to U.S. Army Garrison Black Sea in NATO’s Eastern Flank [Image 6 of 6], by Alfredo Barraza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Romania
    USACE
    Bulgaria
    MK Air Base
    NSTA
    USAG Black Sea

