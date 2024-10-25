Army Engineers reinforce regional security with support to U.S. Army Garrison Black Sea in NATO’s Eastern Flank

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Europe District Project Manager Gilbert Huff, Europe District Commander Col. Dan Kent and Europe District Local National Project Engineer Cristi Ionescu check out ongoing barracks renovation work at Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base, Romania August 9, 2024. The barracks renovation is part of more than $100 million in projects on MK Air Base being managed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. (U.S. Army photo by Alfredo Barraza)