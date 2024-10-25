Army Engineers reinforce regional security with support to U.S. Army Garrison Black Sea in NATO’s Eastern Flank

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members of the U.S. Army Garrison Black Sea team; the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Europe District; Romanian Air Force and the construction contractor, SKI, participate in a ribbon cutting ceremony for the Mihail Kogălniceanu Cargo Apron at MK Air Base, Romania, August 7, 2024. The new cargo pad will support fixed wing and rotary wing aircraft and is part of an investment of more than $100 million in projects on MK air base. (U.S. Army photo by Alfredo Barraza)