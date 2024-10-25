Members of the U.S. Army Garrison Black Sea team; the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Europe District; Romanian Air Force and the construction contractor, SKI, participate in a ribbon cutting ceremony for the Mihail Kogălniceanu Cargo Apron at MK Air Base, Romania, August 7, 2024. The new cargo pad will support fixed wing and rotary wing aircraft and is part of an investment of more than $100 million in projects on MK air base. (U.S. Army photo by Alfredo Barraza)
|Date Taken:
|08.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.29.2024 09:48
|Photo ID:
|8723353
|VIRIN:
|240807-A-GH914-2056
|Resolution:
|5940x3965
|Size:
|8.58 MB
|Location:
|MK AIR BASE, RO
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Army Engineers reinforce regional security with support to U.S. Army Garrison Black Sea in NATO’s Eastern Flank [Image 6 of 6], by Alfredo Barraza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Army Engineers reinforce regional security with support to U.S. Army Garrison Black Sea in NATO’s Eastern Flank
No keywords found.