A U.S. Navy F/A-18E Hornet prepares to receive fuel from a U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker over the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Oct. 15, 2024. The F/A-18E is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability In the Middle East region. (U.S. Air Force photo)
|Date Taken:
|10.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.29.2024 03:01
|Photo ID:
|8723105
|VIRIN:
|241015-F-XM616-1617
|Resolution:
|3748x2108
|Size:
|5.12 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, KC-135 refuels U.S. Navy Fighters in U.S. Central Command [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Zachary Willis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.