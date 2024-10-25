Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KC-135 refuels U.S. Navy Fighters in U.S. Central Command [Image 6 of 7]

    KC-135 refuels U.S. Navy Fighters in U.S. Central Command

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    10.15.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Zachary Willis 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    A U.S. Air Force 72nd Air Refueling Squadron boom operator refuels a U.S. Navy F/A-18E over the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Oct. 15, 2024. The F/A-18E is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability In the Middle East region. (U.S. Air Force photo)

