KC-135 refuels U.S. Navy Fighters in U.S. Central Command

A U.S. Air Force 72nd Air Refueling Squadron boom operator refuels a U.S. Navy F/A-18E over the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Oct. 15, 2024. The F/A-18E is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability In the Middle East region. (U.S. Air Force photo)