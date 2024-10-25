KC-135 refuels U.S. Navy Fighters in U.S. Central Command

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Two U.S. Navy F/A-18E Hornets fly alongside a U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker over the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Oct. 15, 2024. The F/A-18E is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability In the Middle East region. (U.S. Air Force photo) (This photo has been altered for security purposes by blurring out names on aircraft)