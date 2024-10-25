U.S. Army Green Berets assigned to Special Operations Command-Korea and Republic of Korea Special Warfare Command Soldiers watch a military free fall skills demonstration at Icheon, Republic of Korea, Oct. 8, 2024. The team conducted high-altitude, high-opening jump skills training in a vertical wind tunnel as a way to enhance proficiency in a controlled environment that allows for immediate, constructive feedback. (Republic of Korea Army photo by Cpl. Seong Hyeon Bae)
This work, U.S. Army Green Berets use wind tunnel to maintain High Altitude High Opening jump proficiency [Image 5 of 5], by CPL Seong Hyeon Bae, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.