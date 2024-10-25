U.S. Army Green Berets use wind tunnel to maintain High Altitude High Opening jump proficiency

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Green Berets assigned to Special Operations Command-Korea and Republic of Korea Special Warfare Command Soldiers watch a military free fall skills demonstration at Icheon, Republic of Korea, Oct. 8, 2024. The team conducted high-altitude, high-opening jump skills training in a vertical wind tunnel as a way to enhance proficiency in a controlled environment that allows for immediate, constructive feedback. (Republic of Korea Army photo by Cpl. Seong Hyeon Bae)