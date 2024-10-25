Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Green Berets use wind tunnel to maintain High Altitude High Opening jump proficiency [Image 2 of 5]

    U.S. Army Green Berets use wind tunnel to maintain High Altitude High Opening jump proficiency

    SOUTH KOREA

    10.07.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Seong Hyeon Bae 

    Special Operations Command Korea

    A Republic of Korea Special Warfare Command military free fall instructor gives a hand signal to U.S. Army Green Berets assigned to Special Operations Command-Korea during a high-altitude, high-opening (HAHO) jump skills training in a vertical wind tunnel at Icheon, Republic of Korea, Oct. 8, 2024. By conducting HAHO skills training, the combined teams enhanced their ability to work together under a variety of conditions to meet the unique requirements tasked to special operators. (Republic of Korea Army photo by Cpl. Seong Hyeon Bae)

    Date Taken: 10.07.2024
    Date Posted: 10.29.2024 02:58
    Photo ID: 8723095
    VIRIN: 241008-N-YP126-1033
    This work, U.S. Army Green Berets use wind tunnel to maintain High Altitude High Opening jump proficiency [Image 5 of 5], by CPL Seong Hyeon Bae, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

