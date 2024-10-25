U.S. Army Green Berets use wind tunnel to maintain High Altitude High Opening jump proficiency

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A Republic of Korea Special Warfare Command military free fall instructor gives a hand signal to U.S. Army Green Berets assigned to Special Operations Command-Korea during a high-altitude, high-opening (HAHO) jump skills training in a vertical wind tunnel at Icheon, Republic of Korea, Oct. 8, 2024. By conducting HAHO skills training, the combined teams enhanced their ability to work together under a variety of conditions to meet the unique requirements tasked to special operators. (Republic of Korea Army photo by Cpl. Seong Hyeon Bae)