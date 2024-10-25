U.S. Army Green Berets use wind tunnel to maintain High Altitude High Opening jump proficiency

A Republic of Korea Special Warfare Command military free fall instructor gives a hand signal to U.S. Army Green Berets assigned to Special Operations Command-Korea during a high-altitude, high-opening (HAHO) jump skills training in a vertical wind tunnel at Icheon, Republic of Korea, Oct. 8, 2024. By conducting HAHO skills training, the combined teams enhanced their ability to work together under a variety of conditions to meet the unique requirements tasked to special operators. (Republic of Korea Army photo by Cpl. Seong Hyeon Bae)
|Date Taken:
|10.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.29.2024 02:58
|Photo ID:
|8723095
|VIRIN:
|241008-N-YP126-1033
|Resolution:
|5568x3977
|Size:
|11.6 MB
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
