U.S. Army Green Berets use wind tunnel to maintain High Altitude High Opening jump proficiency

A U.S. Army Green Beret assigned to Special Operations Command-Korea participates in a high-altitude, high-opening (HAHO) jump skills training in a vertical wind tunnel at Icheon, Republic of Korea, Oct. 8, 2024. By conducting HAHO skills training, combined U.S. and Republic of Korea Special Warfare Command teams enhanced their ability to work together under a variety of conditions to meet the unique requirements tasked to special operators. (Republic of Korea Army photo by Cpl. Seong Hyeon Bae)
Date Taken:
|10.07.2024
Date Posted:
|10.29.2024 02:58
Photo ID:
|8723094
VIRIN:
|241008-N-YP126-1055
Resolution:
|5343x3816
Size:
|7.79 MB
Location:
|KR
Web Views:
|3
Downloads:
|0
