U.S. Army Green Berets use wind tunnel to maintain High Altitude High Opening jump proficiency

A Republic of Korea Special Warfare Command free fall instructor and a U.S. Army Green Beret assigned to Special Operations Command-Korea conduct a high-altitude, high-opening (HAHO) jump skills training in a vertical wind tunnel at Icheon, Republic of Korea, Oct. 8, 2024. The combined team conducted High Altitude High Opening jump skills training in a vertical wind tunnel as a way to enhance proficiency in a controlled environment that allows for immediate, constructive feedback. (Republic of Korea Army photo by Cpl. Seong Hyeon Bae)