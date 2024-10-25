Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Army Green Berets use wind tunnel to maintain High Altitude High Opening jump proficiency [Image 3 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    U.S. Army Green Berets use wind tunnel to maintain High Altitude High Opening jump proficiency

    SOUTH KOREA

    10.07.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Seong Hyeon Bae 

    Special Operations Command Korea

    A Republic of Korea Special Warfare Command free fall instructor and a U.S. Army Green Beret assigned to Special Operations Command-Korea conduct a high-altitude, high-opening (HAHO) jump skills training in a vertical wind tunnel at Icheon, Republic of Korea, Oct. 8, 2024. The combined team conducted High Altitude High Opening jump skills training in a vertical wind tunnel as a way to enhance proficiency in a controlled environment that allows for immediate, constructive feedback. (Republic of Korea Army photo by Cpl. Seong Hyeon Bae)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.07.2024
    Date Posted: 10.29.2024 02:58
    Photo ID: 8723096
    VIRIN: 241008-N-YP126-1089
    Resolution: 5481x3915
    Size: 9.48 MB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Green Berets use wind tunnel to maintain High Altitude High Opening jump proficiency [Image 5 of 5], by CPL Seong Hyeon Bae, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Army Green Berets use wind tunnel to maintain High Altitude High Opening jump proficiency
    U.S. Army Green Berets use wind tunnel to maintain High Altitude High Opening jump proficiency
    U.S. Army Green Berets use wind tunnel to maintain High Altitude High Opening jump proficiency
    U.S. Army Green Berets use wind tunnel to maintain High Altitude High Opening jump proficiency
    U.S. Army Green Berets use wind tunnel to maintain High Altitude High Opening jump proficiency

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Special Operations Command Korea
    Camp Humphreys
    SOCKOR

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download