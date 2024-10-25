Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Warrant Officer Training School class 25-01 participates in physical training challenge [Image 3 of 4]

    Warrant Officer Training School class 25-01 participates in physical training challenge

    MAXWELL AFB, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    10.25.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Evan Lichtenhan 

    Air University Public Affairs

    A warrant officer candidate does push-ups at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, Oct. 25, 2024. The candidate did push-ups as part of a Bring Sally Up push up challenge where each flight does push-ups until every member of the opposing flight can no longer participate. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Evan Lichtenhan)

    Date Taken: 10.25.2024
    VIRIN: 241025-F-DA270-1233
    Location: MAXWELL AFB, ALABAMA, US
