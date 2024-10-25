Warrant Officer Training School class 25-01 participates in physical training challenge

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A warrant officer candidate does push-ups at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, Oct. 25, 2024. The candidate did push-ups as part of a Bring Sally Up push up challenge where each flight does push-ups until every member of the opposing flight can no longer participate. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Evan Lichtenhan)