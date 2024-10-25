Warrant officer candidates do push-ups as part of a Bring Sally Up push-up challenge at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, Oct. 25, 2024. The Bring Sally Up challenge requires both flights to perform push-ups to the rhythm of the song until every member of a flight can no longer perform push-ups. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Evan Lichtenhan)
|Date Taken:
|10.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.28.2024 15:37
|Photo ID:
|8722475
|VIRIN:
|241025-F-DA270-1360
|Resolution:
|3819x2541
|Size:
|1.62 MB
|Location:
|MAXWELL AFB, ALABAMA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Warrant Officer Training School class 25-01 participates in physical training challenge [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Evan Lichtenhan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.