Warrant Officer candidates run laps at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, Oct. 25, 2024. The candidates ran as part of a physical training challenge where both flights competed against one another. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Evan Lichtenhan)
|Date Taken:
|10.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.28.2024 15:37
|Photo ID:
|8722474
|VIRIN:
|241025-F-DA270-1287
|Resolution:
|2953x1965
|Size:
|900.61 KB
|Location:
|MAXWELL AFB, ALABAMA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Warrant Officer Training School class 25-01 participates in physical training challenge [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Evan Lichtenhan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.