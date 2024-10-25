Daily Operations Aboard USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70)

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

241028-N-DP708-1142 SAN DIEGO (Oct. 28, 2024) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Ian Lopez, a native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, performs maintenance on arresting gear on the flight deck aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70). Vinson is currently pierside in its homeport of San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Analice Baker)