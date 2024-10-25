Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Daily Operations Aboard USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) [Image 5 of 5]

    Daily Operations Aboard USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70)

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    10.28.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Analice Baker 

    USS Carl Vinson   

    241028-N-DP708-1142 SAN DIEGO (Oct. 28, 2024) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Ian Lopez, a native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, performs maintenance on arresting gear on the flight deck aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70). Vinson is currently pierside in its homeport of San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Analice Baker)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Daily Operations Aboard USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Analice Baker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

