Daily Operations Aboard USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70)

241028-N-DP708-1116 SAN DIEGO (Oct. 28, 2024) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Ian Lopez, a native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, performs maintenance on arresting gear on the flight deck aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70). Vinson is currently pierside in its homeport of San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Analice Baker)
