Daily Operations Aboard USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70)

241028-N-DP708-1187 SAN DIEGO (Oct. 28, 2024) Culinary Specialist Seaman Lukingama Senga, a native of Kenya, prepares lunch in the galley aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70). Vinson is currently pierside in its homeport of San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Analice Baker)