Daily Operations Aboard USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70)

241028-N-DP708-1018 SAN DIEGO (Oct. 28, 2024) Electronics Technician 3rd Class Connie Gao, a native of Houston, Texas, performs maintenance on fall protection equipment in the hangar bay aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70). Vinson is currently pierside in its homeport of San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Analice Baker)