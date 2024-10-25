241028-N-DP708-1018 SAN DIEGO (Oct. 28, 2024) Electronics Technician 3rd Class Connie Gao, a native of Houston, Texas, performs maintenance on fall protection equipment in the hangar bay aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70). Vinson is currently pierside in its homeport of San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Analice Baker)
|Date Taken:
|10.28.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.28.2024 14:00
|Photo ID:
|8722163
|VIRIN:
|241028-N-DP708-1018
|Resolution:
|4928x3280
|Size:
|1.16 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Daily Operations Aboard USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Analice Baker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.