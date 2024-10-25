JB Charleston Welcomes new class of Honorary Commanders

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Jason Parker, 628th Air Base Wing and Joint Base Charleston commander, gives closing statements during an honorary commanders induction ceremony at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Oct. 26, 2024. The Honorary Commanders Program is an Air Force program creating one-on-one opportunities to inform and educate local community leaders about the United States Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Caleb Parker)