JB Charleston Welcomes new class of Honorary Commanders

From right, Christie Rainwater, Mayor of Hanahan, S.C., speaks about her time as an honorary commander during an honorary commander induction ceremony at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Oct. 26, 2024. The Honorary Commanders Program is an Air Force program creating one-on-one opportunities to inform and educate local community leaders about the United States Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Caleb Parker)