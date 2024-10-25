From right, Christie Rainwater, Mayor of Hanahan, S.C., speaks about her time as an honorary commander during an honorary commander induction ceremony at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Oct. 26, 2024. The Honorary Commanders Program is an Air Force program creating one-on-one opportunities to inform and educate local community leaders about the United States Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Caleb Parker)
|Date Taken:
|10.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.28.2024 12:21
|Photo ID:
|8721944
|VIRIN:
|241025-F-BI574-1088
|Resolution:
|5927x3943
|Size:
|1.78 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, JB Charleston Welcomes new class of Honorary Commanders [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Caleb Parker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.