    JB Charleston Welcomes new class of Honorary Commanders [Image 4 of 5]

    JB Charleston Welcomes new class of Honorary Commanders

    JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    10.25.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Caleb Parker 

    Joint Base Charleston

    From left, U.S. Air Force Col. Jason Parker, 628th Air Base Wing and Joint Base Charleston commander, gives closing statements during an honorary commanders induction ceremony at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Oct. 26, 2024. The Honorary Commanders Program is designed to educate key community leaders about a unit’s mission, foster a supportive relationship with the community,
    increase military involvement in civic endeavors and organizations, and have members of the local community feel part of the unit. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Caleb Parker)

    Date Taken: 10.25.2024
    Date Posted: 10.28.2024 12:21
    Photo ID: 8721946
    VIRIN: 241025-F-BI574-1134
    Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    This work, JB Charleston Welcomes new class of Honorary Commanders [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Caleb Parker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Navy
    Air Force
    Army
    Joint Base Charleston
    Civic Leaders
    Honorary Commander

