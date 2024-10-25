JB Charleston Welcomes new class of Honorary Commanders

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

From left, U.S. Air Force Col. Jason Parker, 628th Air Base Wing and Joint Base Charleston commander, gives closing statements during an honorary commanders induction ceremony at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Oct. 26, 2024. The Honorary Commanders Program is designed to educate key community leaders about a unit’s mission, foster a supportive relationship with the community,

increase military involvement in civic endeavors and organizations, and have members of the local community feel part of the unit. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Caleb Parker)