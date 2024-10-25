JB Charleston Welcomes new class of Honorary Commanders

From left, U.S. Air Force Col. Jason Parker, 628th Air Base Wing and Joint Base Charleston commander, leads the new and returning honorary commanders in the oath of honorary commanders during an honorary commanders induction ceremony at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Oct. 26, 2024. The Honorary Commanders Program provides a unique opportunity for Charleston community leaders to exchange ideas and experiences Joint Base Charleston leaders. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Caleb Parker)
