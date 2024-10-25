Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Port Dawgs host inaugural in-house rodeo [Image 8 of 12]

    Port Dawgs host inaugural in-house rodeo

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    10.17.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Matt Porter 

    Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Brent Dean, 305th Aerial Port Squadron air transportation specialist, and Tech. Sgt. Trajan Chastain 305th APS air transportation specialist, secure chains during the APS Rodeo at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., Oct. 17, 2024. The APS Rodeo is an annual event held to showcase top performers in an array of transportation challenges that simulate what it is like to work in a high-tempo environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Matt Porter)

    Date Taken: 10.17.2024
    Date Posted: 10.28.2024 10:55
    Photo ID: 8721749
    VIRIN: 241017-F-BW403-1783
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 13.37 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NEW JERSEY, US
    Port Dawgs host inaugural in-house rodeo

    Forklift
    Rodeo
    Pallet
    Aerial Port
    Aerial Transportation
    Cargo Loader

