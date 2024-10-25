Port Dawgs host inaugural in-house rodeo

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Brent Dean, 305th Aerial Port Squadron air transportation specialist, and Tech. Sgt. Trajan Chastain 305th APS air transportation specialist, secure chains during the APS Rodeo at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., Oct. 17, 2024. The APS Rodeo is an annual event held to showcase top performers in an array of transportation challenges that simulate what it is like to work in a high-tempo environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Matt Porter)