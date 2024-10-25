Port Dawgs host inaugural in-house rodeo

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Winners of the Aerial Port Squadron Rodeo pose for a photo with 305th APS leadership at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., Oct. 17, 2024. The APS Rodeo is an annual event held to showcase top performers in an array of transportation challenges that simulate what it is like to work in a high-tempo environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Matt Porter)