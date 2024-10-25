Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Port Dawgs host inaugural in-house rodeo [Image 9 of 12]

    Port Dawgs host inaugural in-house rodeo

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    10.17.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Matt Porter 

    Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst

    U.S. Air Force air transportation specialists assigned to the 305th Aerial Port Squadron, take a written examination during the APS Rodeo at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., Oct. 17, 2024. The APS Rodeo is an annual event held to showcase top performers in an array of transportation challenges that simulate what it is like to work in a high-tempo environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Matt Porter)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.17.2024
    Date Posted: 10.28.2024 10:55
    Photo ID: 8721750
    VIRIN: 241017-F-BW403-1704
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 15.79 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NEW JERSEY, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Port Dawgs host inaugural in-house rodeo [Image 12 of 12], by SrA Matt Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Port Dawgs host inaugural in-house rodeo

    TAGS

    Forklift
    Rodeo
    Pallet
    Aerial Port
    Aerial Transportation
    Cargo Loader

