Port Dawgs host inaugural in-house rodeo

Photo By Senior Airman Matt Porter | U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Joseph Smith, 305th Aerial port squadron air transportation...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Matt Porter | U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Joseph Smith, 305th Aerial port squadron air transportation specialist and Tech. Sgt. Trajan Chastain 305th APS air transportation specialist, maneuver a fork list during the APS Rodeo at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., Oct. 17, 2024. The APS Rodeo is an annual event held to showcase top performers in an array of transportation challenges that simulate what it is like to work in a high-tempo environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Matt Porter) see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, N.J. — The 305th Aerial Port Squadron held an inaugural in-house rodeo competition at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst N.J., Oct. 17, 2024. Similar to previous iterations, this year’s competition focused heavily on transportation fundamentals while emphasizing teamwork, operational readiness and camaraderie.



The competition consisted of multiple events designed to mimic the high physical demands of real-world operations. Participants engaged in endurance challenges that required them to carry heavy equipment over short distances and complete calisthenics and tire flips, simulating tasks like pushing trailers during aircraft uploads.



“The transportation community typically holds a bi-annual rodeo where all Aerial Port Squadrons are invited to compete to see which base has the top dawgs,” said Tech. Sgt. Daniel Rose, 305th APS air transportation specialist. "The rodeo we held is our first ever in-house challenge that brought the 305th APS together for a challenging and fun competition. It is our goal to make this event an annual gathering, and we plan on opening future events to all transportation specialists across the base.”



A standout event was a knowledge assessment designed to challenge Airmen across all ranks. The test focused on logistics, regulations and included calculations for oversized cargo to ensure proper restraint for cargo in-flight.



“The knowledge test was crucial in reinforcing our core understanding of logistics,” said Rose. “It’s vital for all ranks to be well-versed in these regulations in order to meet current mission demands.”



The rodeo also featured practical skill challenges, including a forklift event that required teams to maneuver a trailer through a coned course and a cargo loader event, where participants loaded a pallet onto a loader and then navigated it through a designated path.



Teams were formed voluntarily and were required to include at least one transportation management member. This structure fostered camaraderie among squadron members.



“The 305th APS came together to put on a first-class event today,” said Chief Master Sgt. Ronley Rivera-Ortiz, 305th APS senior enlisted leader. “This was the first time we used the Air Mobility Command’s rodeo format, incorporating both our Air Transportation and Traffic Management specialties. Our innovative and mission-ready Port Dawgs envisioned, planned, and executed this event with minimal oversight from our command team.”



Rivera-Ortiz also emphasized the Aerial Port’s critical role of the 305th Air Mobility Wing’s generate, fly and deliver mission, which he notes is largely a behind the scenes effort.



“Air Transportation and Traffic Management specialists serve as unsung heroes when mobilizing the fight,” said Rivera-Ortiz. “When a mission takes flight, people see the aircraft and the pilot, but few realize the hard-working Airmen who planned, coordinated, loaded and transported its passengers and other logistical assets.”



Looking ahead, Rivera-Ortiz expressed optimism that this model could expand to include other services across the Joint Base, noting that AMC rodeos in the past have included other services and NATO partners looking to hone skill sets in cargo preparation and loading.