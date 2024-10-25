RAF Fairford exercise

Pathfinders work in the emergency operations center (EOC) for an exercise on RAF Fairford, England, Oct. 25, 2024. Exercises play a key role in fostering the readiness to respond adequately to a real-life event. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Adam Enbal)
|Date Taken:
|10.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.28.2024 07:36
|Photo ID:
|8721511
|VIRIN:
|241025-F-QN763-9704
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|12.69 MB
|Location:
|GB
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
