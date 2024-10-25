Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RAF Fairford exercise [Image 5 of 5]

    RAF Fairford exercise

    UNITED KINGDOM

    10.25.2024

    Photo by Airman Adam Enbal 

    501st Combat Support Wing

    Pathfinders work in the emergency operations center (EOC) for an exercise on RAF Fairford, England, Oct. 25, 2024. Exercises play a key role in fostering the readiness to respond adequately to a real-life event. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Adam Enbal)

