U.S. Air Force Col. D. Landon Phillips, 501st Combat Support Wing commander, is briefed by Capt. Ryley Paquette, base civil engineer, in the conference room at RAF Fairford, England, Oct. 25, 2024. Exercises play a key role in fostering the readiness to respond adequately to a real-life event. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Adam Enbal)
|Date Taken:
|10.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.28.2024 07:36
|Photo ID:
|8721510
|VIRIN:
|241025-F-QN763-9627
|Resolution:
|5834x3882
|Size:
|12.13 MB
|Location:
|GB
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, RAF Fairford exercise [Image 5 of 5], by Amn Adam Enbal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.