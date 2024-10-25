RAF Fairford exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. D. Landon Phillips, 501st Combat Support Wing commander, is briefed by Capt. Ryley Paquette, base civil engineer, in the conference room at RAF Fairford, England, Oct. 25, 2024. Exercises play a key role in fostering the readiness to respond adequately to a real-life event. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Adam Enbal)