U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Timothy Balson, 420th Security Forces sustainment superintendent, operates a computer for an exercise on RAF Fairford, England, Oct. 24, 2024. Exercises play a key role in fostering the readiness to respond adequately to a real-life event. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Adam Enbal)
|Date Taken:
|10.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.28.2024 07:36
|Photo ID:
|8721508
|VIRIN:
|241024-F-QN763-1002
|Location:
|GB
This work, RAF Fairford exercise [Image 5 of 5], by Amn Adam Enbal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.