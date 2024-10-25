RAF Fairford exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Andrew Height, 420th base defense operations center (BDOC) controller, uses a Dronebuster for an exercise on RAF Fairford, England, Oct. 24, 2024. Exercises play a key role in fostering the readiness to respond adequately to a real-life event. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Adam Enbal)