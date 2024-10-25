Mangudai Challenge 2024

U.S. Army and Republic of Korea noncommissioned officers navigate through the air assault obstacle course, a key event during the Mangudai Challenge at Camp Hovey, South Korea, Oct. 24, 2024. The event emphasizes readiness, resilience, and combined strength within the Alliance, preparing leaders to “Fight Tonight.”
|Date Taken:
|10.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.28.2024 01:05
|Photo ID:
|8721362
|VIRIN:
|241023-A-CG814-7475
|Resolution:
|5939x3959
|Size:
|4.29 MB
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
