Senior enlisted leaders conduct M17 pistol qualifications as part of the Mangudai Challenge at Camp Hovey, South Korea, Oct. 24, 2024. The exercise emphasizes intense training to validate their leadership under pressure, demonstrating the strength of the 71-year-old ROK-U.S. Alliance.
|Date Taken:
|10.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.28.2024 01:05
|Photo ID:
|8721352
|VIRIN:
|241023-A-CG814-8395
|Resolution:
|5663x3775
|Size:
|6.13 MB
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Mangudai Challenge 2024 [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Eric Kestner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.