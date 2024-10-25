U.S. and Republic of Korea senior enlisted leaders graduate after completing the 2024 Mangudai Challenge at Camp Casey, South Korea, Oct. 24, 2024. The event tests their ability to lead under pressure, focusing on combat readiness and strengthening the ROK-U.S. Alliance.
|Date Taken:
|10.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.28.2024 01:05
|Photo ID:
|8721360
|VIRIN:
|241023-A-CG814-4638
|Resolution:
|5154x3436
|Size:
|3.97 MB
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Mangudai Challenge 2024 [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Eric Kestner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.