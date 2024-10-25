Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mangudai Challenge 2024 [Image 3 of 5]

    Mangudai Challenge 2024

    SOUTH KOREA

    10.22.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Eric Kestner 

    U.S. Forces Korea

    U.S. and Republic of Korea senior enlisted leaders graduate after completing the 2024 Mangudai Challenge at Camp Casey, South Korea, Oct. 24, 2024. The event tests their ability to lead under pressure, focusing on combat readiness and strengthening the ROK-U.S. Alliance.

    Date Taken: 10.22.2024
    Date Posted: 10.28.2024 01:05
