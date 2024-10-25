Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Mangudai Challenge 2024 [Image 2 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Mangudai Challenge 2024

    SOUTH KOREA

    10.22.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Eric Kestner 

    U.S. Forces Korea

    A U.S. Army noncommissioned officer navigates through the air assault obstacle course, a key event during the Mangudai Challenge at Camp Hovey, South Korea, Oct. 24, 2024. The event emphasizes readiness, resilience, and combined strength within the Alliance, preparing leaders to “Fight Tonight.”

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.22.2024
    Date Posted: 10.28.2024 01:05
    Photo ID: 8721353
    VIRIN: 241023-A-CG814-3071
    Resolution: 6141x4094
    Size: 4.2 MB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mangudai Challenge 2024 [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Eric Kestner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Mangudai Challenge 2024
    Mangudai Challenge 2024
    Mangudai Challenge 2024
    Mangudai Challenge 2024
    Mangudai Challenge 2024

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download