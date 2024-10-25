Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Runners participating in the 49th Marine Corps Marathon run through the 'wear blue: run to remember' mile at Washington D.C., Oct. 27, 2024. The iconic course segment is a tribute intended to honor those who gave their lives for this country. The segment includes 225 posters with photographs of the Faces of the Fallen. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Joaquin Dela Torre)