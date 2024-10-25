Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    49th Marine Corps Marathon

    49th Marine Corps Marathon

    QUANTICO, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    10.27.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Joaquin Carlos Dela Torre 

    Marine Corps Base Quantico

    Runners participating in the 49th Marine Corps Marathon run through the 'wear blue: run to remember' mile at Washington D.C., Oct. 27, 2024. The iconic course segment is a tribute intended to honor those who gave their lives for this country. The segment includes 225 posters with photographs of the Faces of the Fallen. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Joaquin Dela Torre)

    Date Taken: 10.27.2024
    Date Posted: 10.27.2024
    Location: QUANTICO, VIRGINIA, US
    USMC
    MCM
    MARINE CORPS BASE QUANTICO
    RUN WITH THE MARINES
    49th MCM

