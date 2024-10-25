Runners participating in the 49th Marine Corps Marathon run through the 'wear blue: run to remember' mile at Washington D.C., Oct. 27, 2024. The iconic course segment is a tribute intended to honor those who gave their lives for this country. The segment includes 225 posters with photographs of the Faces of the Fallen. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Joaquin Dela Torre)
|Date Taken:
|10.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.27.2024 15:33
|Photo ID:
|8720972
|VIRIN:
|241027-M-AU112-1032
|Resolution:
|4925x3285
|Size:
|768.71 KB
|Location:
|QUANTICO, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 49th Marine Corps Marathon [Image 37 of 37], by LCpl Joaquin Carlos Dela Torre, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.