Participants in the 49th Marine Corps Marathon run through the 49th MCM course in Arlington, Virginia, Oct. 27, 2024. Participants from around the world raced on the monumental MCM course through Washington, D.C., finishing at the Marine Corps War Memorial in Arlington, Virginia. The event was a celebration of every finisher’s honor, courage, and commitment to training for and completing the marathon. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Joaquin Dela Torre)
|Date Taken:
|10.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.27.2024 15:33
|Photo ID:
|8720977
|VIRIN:
|241027-M-AU112-1037
|Resolution:
|8192x5464
|Size:
|4.43 MB
|Location:
|QUANTICO, VIRGINIA, US
