New Leader assumes command of the 136th Maintenance Squadron

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Scott Wedel, 136th Maintenance Group commander, gives a speech at an assumption of command ceremony at Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth on October 27, 2024. An assumption of command ceremony allows troops to witness their new commander assuming command of the unit. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Thomas Johns)