136th Maintenance Squadron; Assumption of Command; 136th Airlift Wing

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Michael Lasher, 136th Maintenance Squadron commander, applauds after a speech at an assumption of command ceremony at Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth on October 27, 2024. During the assumption of command ceremony, Lt. Col. Lasher assumed command of the 136th Maintenance Squadron. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Thomas Johns)