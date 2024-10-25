New Leader assumes command of the 136th Maintenance Squadron

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The 136th Airlift Wing command team and the family of U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Michael Lasher observe an assumption of command ceremony at Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth on October 27, 2024. During the ceremony, Lt. Col. Lasher assumed command of the 136th Maintenance Squadron. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Thomas Johns)