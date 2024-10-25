New Leader assumes command of the 136th Maintenance Squadron

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Scott Wedel, 136th Maintenance Group commander (Left), gives the guidon to U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Michael Lasher, 136th Maintenance Squadron commander (Right), during an assumption of command ceremony at Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth on October 27, 2024. During an assumption of command ceremony, a commander assumes command for a military unit. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Thomas Johns)