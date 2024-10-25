Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    New Leader assumes command of the 136th Maintenance Squadron [Image 1 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    New Leader assumes command of the 136th Maintenance Squadron

    NAS JRB FORT WORTH, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    10.27.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Thomas Johns 

    136th Airlift Wing (Texas Air National Guard)

    U.S. Air Force Col. Scott Wedel, 136th Maintenance Group commander (Left), gives the guidon to U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Michael Lasher, 136th Maintenance Squadron commander (Right), during an assumption of command ceremony at Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth on October 27, 2024. During an assumption of command ceremony, a commander assumes command for a military unit. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Thomas Johns)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.27.2024
    Date Posted: 10.27.2024 12:40
    Photo ID: 8720848
    VIRIN: 241027-F-GE908-1001
    Resolution: 4285x2857
    Size: 1.26 MB
    Location: NAS JRB FORT WORTH, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, New Leader assumes command of the 136th Maintenance Squadron [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Thomas Johns, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    New Leader assumes command of the 136th Maintenance Squadron
    136th Maintenance Squadron; Assumption of Command; 136th Airlift Wing
    New Leader assumes command of the 136th Maintenance Squadron
    New Leader assumes command of the 136th Maintenance Squadron

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Assumption of Command
    136th Airlift Wing
    136th Maintenance Squadron

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download