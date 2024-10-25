Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Navy Band Commodores perform in Ithaca [Image 6 of 7]

    U.S. Navy Band Commodores perform in Ithaca

    ITHACA, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    10.26.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Anastasia Bonotto 

    U.S. Navy Band

    241026-N-PG545-1239, Ithaca, N.Y. (October 26, 2024) The U.S. Navy Band Commodores pay tribute to veterans in the audience during a concert at Ithaca College. The Commodores performed 21 concerts throughout Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts and Connecticut, including public and school concerts, connecting audiences to their Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Musician 1st Class Anastasia Bonotto)

    Date Taken: 10.26.2024
    Date Posted: 10.26.2024 21:54
    Photo ID: 8720623
    VIRIN: 241026-N-PQ545-1239
    Resolution: 6889x4593
    Size: 5.04 MB
    Location: ITHACA, NEW YORK, US
    jazz
    navy band
    music
    concert

