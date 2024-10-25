U.S. Navy Band Commodores perform in Ithaca

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

241026-N-PG545-1101, Ithaca, N.Y. (October 26, 2024) Musician 1st Class Andrew Bezik, from Arlington, Texas, performs with the U.S. Navy Band Commodores at Ithaca College. During their 23-day tour, the Commodores performed 15 public concerts and 6 school concerts throughout Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts and Connecticut, connecting audiences with their Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Musician 1st Class Anastasia Bonotto)