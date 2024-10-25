241026-N-PG545-1101, Ithaca, N.Y. (October 26, 2024) Musician 1st Class Andrew Bezik, from Arlington, Texas, performs with the U.S. Navy Band Commodores at Ithaca College. During their 23-day tour, the Commodores performed 15 public concerts and 6 school concerts throughout Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts and Connecticut, connecting audiences with their Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Musician 1st Class Anastasia Bonotto)
|Date Taken:
|10.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.26.2024 21:54
|Photo ID:
|8720622
|VIRIN:
|241026-N-PQ545-1101
|Resolution:
|8100x5400
|Size:
|5.54 MB
|Location:
|ITHACA, NEW YORK, US
|Hometown:
|ARLINGTON, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Navy Band Commodores perform in Ithaca [Image 7 of 7], by PO1 Anastasia Bonotto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.