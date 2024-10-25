U.S. Navy Band Commodores perform in Ithaca

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

241026-N-PG545-1132, Ithaca, N.Y. (October 26, 2024) The U.S. Navy Band Commodores perform at Ithaca College during their 2024 national tour. The Commodores performed 21 concerts throughout Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts and Connecticut, including public and school concerts, connecting audiences to their Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Musician 1st Class Anastasia Bonotto)