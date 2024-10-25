U.S. Navy Band Commodores perform in Ithaca

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

241026-N-PG545-1018, Ithaca, N.Y. (October 26, 2024) Musician 1st Class Amanda Ballantine, Chief Musician Andrew Francisco and Musician 1st Class Franklin Silva perform with the U.S. Navy Band Commodores at Ithaca College. During their 23-day tour, the Commodores performed 15 public concerts and 6 school concerts throughout Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts and Connecticut, connecting audiences with their Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Musician 1st Class Anastasia Bonotto)