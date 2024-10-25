Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Commander, Task Force 70 (CTF 70) Sailors stand watch during Keen Sword 25 [Image 5 of 5]

    Commander, Task Force 70 (CTF 70) Sailors stand watch during Keen Sword 25

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    10.26.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Caroline Lui 

    Commander, Task Force 70 / Carrier Strike Group 5

    Lt. Cmdr. Seth Koenig, Commander, Task Force 70 public affairs officer, embarked on U.S. 7th Fleet’s premiere forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73), checks the range of other ships while standing watch as battle watch captain in the tactical flag command center while underway in the Pacific Ocean, during Keen Sword 25, Oct. 26. Keen Sword is a biennial, joint and bilateral field-training exercise involving U.S. military and Japan Self-Defense Forces personnel, designed to increase readiness and interoperability while strengthening the ironclad U.S.-Japan alliance. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Caroline H. Lui)

    watchstanding
    CTF 70
    CSG5
    USJapanAlliance
    INDOPACOM
    KeenSword

