Lt. Cmdr. Seth Koenig, Commander, Task Force 70 public affairs officer, embarked on U.S. 7th Fleet’s premiere forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73), checks the range of other ships while standing watch as battle watch captain in the tactical flag command center while underway in the Pacific Ocean, during Keen Sword 25, Oct. 26. Keen Sword is a biennial, joint and bilateral field-training exercise involving U.S. military and Japan Self-Defense Forces personnel, designed to increase readiness and interoperability while strengthening the ironclad U.S.-Japan alliance. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Caroline H. Lui)
|Date Taken:
|10.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.26.2024 03:29
|Photo ID:
|8720154
|VIRIN:
|241026-N-IK052-1045
|Resolution:
|6787x4525
|Size:
|1.93 MB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Commander, Task Force 70 (CTF 70) Sailors stand watch during Keen Sword 25 [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Caroline Lui, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.