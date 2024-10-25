Chief Intelligence Specialist James-Paul Angeles, from Murrieta, California, assigned to Commander, Task Force 70, embarked on U.S. 7th Fleet’s premiere forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73), monitors the theater picture and maintains communications with Carrier Strike Group 5 assets while standing watch as assistant battle watch captain in the tactical flag command center while underway in the Pacific Ocean, during Keen Sword 25, Oct. 26. Keen Sword is a biennial, joint and bilateral field-training exercise involving U.S. military and Japan Self-Defense Forces personnel, designed to increase readiness and interoperability while strengthening the ironclad U.S.-Japan alliance. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Caroline H. Lui)
|Date Taken:
|10.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.26.2024 03:29
|Photo ID:
|8720150
|VIRIN:
|241026-N-IK052-1026
|Resolution:
|5640x4029
|Size:
|1.74 MB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Commander, Task Force 70 (CTF 70) Sailors stand watch during Keen Sword 25 [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Caroline Lui, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.