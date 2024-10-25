Commander, Task Force 70 (CTF 70) Sailors stand watch during Keen Sword 25

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Chief Intelligence Specialist James-Paul Angeles, from Murrieta, California, assigned to Commander, Task Force 70, embarked on U.S. 7th Fleet’s premiere forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73), monitors the theater picture and maintains communications with Carrier Strike Group 5 assets while standing watch as assistant battle watch captain in the tactical flag command center while underway in the Pacific Ocean, during Keen Sword 25, Oct. 26. Keen Sword is a biennial, joint and bilateral field-training exercise involving U.S. military and Japan Self-Defense Forces personnel, designed to increase readiness and interoperability while strengthening the ironclad U.S.-Japan alliance. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Caroline H. Lui)